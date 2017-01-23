All 10 ASEAN Ministers Vote to Use Thailand MICE Venue Standard as Model for ASEAN MICE Venue Standard at ATF 2017

Bangkok--23 Jan--TCEB

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB ushered in 2017 with an announcement from the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2017 (ATF 2017), which is being held from 16-20 January 2017 in Singapore, that all 10 ASEAN tourism ministers unanimously voted for Thailand, through TCEB, to lead the development of the ASEAN MICE Venue Standard (AMVS), as a result of the nationwide success of the Thailand MICE Venue Standard.

Mr Nopparat Maythaveekulchai, President of TCEB said that "TCEB initiated the Thailand MICE Venue Standard (TMVS) in 2013 to develop Thailand's meetings and exhibitions venues, helping them to meet internationally recognized standards. Venues are a key deciding factor for event organizers hosting major international MICE events. Today, there are a total of 142 MICE businesses operating 341 certified meeting rooms ranging from convention centers, to hotels and resorts, to other organizations that have meeting facilities such as city halls, museums, associations, and institutes. We have rolled out the TMVS in 5 MICE Cities (Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Khon Kaen), as well as Had Yai, and put in place a working plan to cover other high potential cities in the clusters in line with Government policy."

To leverage the Thailand MICE Venue Standard (TMVS) to be used as a model for the ASEAN MICE Venue Standard (AMVS), Thailand previously proposed to the National Tourism Organizations (NTOs) to develop such a standard for the ASEAN region, thanks to the Kingdom's success in the development of the TMVS. Thailand was then chosen as the Lead Coordinator to develop the AMVS, after which the country hosted four special meetings for ASEAN member countries to provide a platform for further discussion of the ASEAN MICE Venue Standard developed specifically for this region, using the Thailand MICE Venue Standard as a model.

"Since the inception of the ASEAN MICE Venue Standard more than two years ago, the ASEAN Tourism Forum or ATF 2017 (45th Meeting of ASEAN, The ASEAN NTOs and Related Meetings and 20th Meeting of the ASEAN Tourism Ministries and Related Meetings), an annual cooperative effort to promote the region as one tourist destination, held from 16-20 January 2017 in Singapore. The consensus from the ASEAN Ministries meeting voted that all member countries would adopt the ASEAN MICE Venue Standard, which is developed based on the Thailand MICE Venue Standard. Highlighting Thailand's pivotal role to drive forward the regional industry capabilities as a whole, this achievement forms part of the Thailand MICE Strategic Development Plan in line with 10-year ASEAN Strategy," Mr Nopparat concluded.

Responsible for the ASEAN MICE Venue Standard (AMVS), Thailand, led by TCEB, has defined a strategic roadmap throughout the development course. Thailand will play host to the forthcoming 1st ASEAN MICE Venue Standard Auditor Training, from 15-18 March 2017, to provide an opportunity for all member countries to learn more about the venue standard and how to assess them. Moreover, Thailand will be the host country for the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2018 (ATF 2018) – scheduled to be held in Chiang Mai, at which the ASEAN MICE Venue Standard certification ceremony for all certified MICE operators from 10 ASEAN member countries will take place.

