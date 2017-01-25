Unilever Network Goes Digital with Innovation and Business Partners To Speed International Expansion

Bangkok--25 Jan--Maxima Consultants

Unilever Network, the network with the highest potential announces the development and more investment on 'digital platform', to empower its direct-sales business, reach the number of new generation and potential customers. The company will unveil new innovation, especially nutrition and beauty products, as the market continue to rise. In addition, the new incentive programs with more rewards are rolled out through the year, to attract enthusiastic business associates.

Mr.Monchai Dechojarassri, Managing Director of Unilever Network, Unilever Thai Trading Limited says 'as the company continues to strengthen our investment capabilities, we have seen sales growth and reached our target despite the adverse market scenario. In 2017, the company will develop mobile application and online live training. We aim to reach our customers through getlink function in the website as well.'

On the product-excellence factor, Unilever Network continues to invest in research and development with the search for breakthrough technologies for new products that have purpose. For example, with the latest C2G technology to tackles skin problems deeply at the level of Genes to provide the best results, or the ORAC, the highest antioxidant capacity containing in Beyond Maqui Plus that has earned 5 international awards.

Besides technology and innovations, the company offers higher income plan, promises the earning from business performance with additional incentive programs to interesting destinations.

In Thailand, Unilever Network sets out a plan to expand its target groups, including health enthusiasts, the newly mother, lecturers, college students. In the meantime, the digital switch will help to maintain existing customers and building brand loyalty through its 24-hour efficiency and convenience operations. The company will also roll out an expansion plan to expand its international market.