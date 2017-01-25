Bangkok--25 Jan--JP One Consultant

ManpowerGroup responds to Thailand 4.0 with Comprehensive Workforce Innovations and Manpower Innovator Model and is confident to achieve more than 10% growth next year.

ManpowerGroup responds to Thailand 4.0 with Comprehensive Workforce Innovations and Manpower Innovator Model and is confident to achieve more than 10% growth next year.

Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, January 25, 2017: ManpowerGroup Thailand reveals that it has accomplished its 2016 target of 3,500 million baht. The Company has confidence in Thailand's economy and labor market for the year 2017 and believes that the labor market will continue to grow. It will adopt a new strategy called Manpower Innovator Model, which will allow the Company to deal more effectively with the world's economic challenges and Thai Government's policies, especially Thailand 4.0, which is aimed at establishing a firm foundation for the country. ManpowerGroup Thailand will use a variety of workforce innovations to meet the needs of labor market, both business and industry sectors, as well as changes in the labor market and the actual workforce needs. The Company is confident that Manpower Innovation Model will serve as an important mechanism in driving the workforce to business and industry sectors and that ManpowerGroup Thailand will absolutely grow more than 10% in 2017.

Mr. Simon Matthews, Country Manager for Thailand, Vietnam and Middle East, ManpowerGroup, states that changes in Thailand's labor market are caused by a number of factors, including global market, domestic labor behavior, and advancement in innovations and technology. As a result, the labor market, both business and industry sectors, in Thailand is unstable and difficult to predict. However, one of the most effective methods to deal with labor market fluctuations is to look at the labor market in an organized manner and get ready to take immediate actions. ManpowerGroup Thailand has analyzed the domestic labor market and found that it will continue to grow and change from old to new industries. The workforce has to make adjustment in order to meet the changing situation and the needs of business and industry sectors in the country.

"In 2016, ManpowerGroup Thailand developed workforce innovations to meet the needs of all levels of businesses, industries, and the workforce in Thailand. We have served as both a consultant and service provider and offered comprehensive services to business and industry sectors. As a result, our operating results are considered very successful and earned over 3,500 million baht in revenue. For the year 2017, we are confident in the domestic labor market and the overall economic situation, with an introduction of the Government's Thailand 4.0 policy, which will promote and expand a variety of innovations aimed at developing the country. When the Government is clear about the national policies, it will be easier for business and industry sectors, which serve as the drivers of the country's economy, to grow and contribute to the overall growth of the country's economy. Moreover, every sector will have more confidence in the economy. ManpowerGroup Thailand is targeting the growth of 10-20% in 2017.

Mr. Wanchai Priboonbaramee, Director of Operation, ManpowerGroup states that in the past year, the needs of business and industry sectors in Thailand and even the labor groups changed so ManpowerGroup Thailand had to adjust its services to support the needs of both sides by developing a short-term plan for the year 2016 as well as a three-year plan to effectively deal with changes that played more important roles in the labor market. New innovations and technologies will also be used to meet the needs of business and industry sectors in the future. ManpowerGroup Thailand introduces a new service, HR Solutions, which is believed to play an essential role in management and development of human resources, especially in the SME and Startup sectors, since this technology can handle all processes of human resources management. ManpowerGroup Thailand views that HR Solutions will set the standards for performance, services, and management of human resources and will directly impact concerned organizations.

ManpowerGroup Thailand is considered a specialist in labor innovations that have been recognized throughout the globe. In 2017, the Company will continue to offer new services and solutions to meet the needs of Thailand's labor market. This year, ManpowerGroup Thailand has five main services as follows:

1. Permanent & Temporary & Contract Recruitment (35%)

2. Manpower Business Solutions (30%)

3. Experis (Professional Resourcing and Project Solutions) (20%)

4. Borderless Talent Solutions (International Recruitment) (10%) and

5. Other services, including Payroll service, work permit, training and marketing activities (5%).

Furthermore, ManpowerGroup Thailand is offering Experis, a service of recruitment of professional and executive with niched and specialized skills. The Company's Business Solutions is also doing very well in Thailand's labor market since it offers effective cost management services and is suitable for almost all kinds of business. As a result, customers, both in the business and industry sectors, are confident in ManpowerGroup Thailand and it is believed that the Company will continue to grow and attract more customers in the future.

Miss Suthida Kanjanakantikul, Marketing Manager, ManpowerGroup, points out that 2017 will be the year of changes and new trends in Thailand's labor markets. The Company will use a new strategy called Manpower Innovator Model to make ManpowerGroup Thailand the leader of integrated workforce innovations and enable the Company to offer excellent services to maximize the confidence of both employers and job seekers in Thailand. The future world will be the world of changes, especially in terms of technology and innovations, which will have an important role in labor management.

Manpower Innovator Model is an attempt to change an organization's structure from the inside in order to lead to more effective performance to the outside. Smart HR Transformation will be used to improve the overall performance by relying on expertise of the upstream, which is ManpowerGroup Thailand, and working together as business partners to learn from customers and serve as a consultant to truly meet the needs of the customers. With respect to the marketing plan, this year ManpowerGroup Thailand will continue to emphasize on the online group, which accounts for 70% of the total customers, whereas the offline group represents 30%, and work hard to meet the current situation and reach the target groups more effectively.

"Our marketing activities for this year will focus on reaching the target groups. It is expected that this will enable ManpowerGroup Thailand to reach the growth target. We will adjust our management strategies to support the Government's policies, especially Thailand 4.0, and the growing Startup and SME markets as well as service businesses, industries, trades, retails, IT, transportation, and real estates. Moreover, there are five fields that are most popular among ASEAN's labor market, namely sales, IT, finance, engineering, and supply chain & logistics. Thus, we are confident that there are many positive factors in the market for the next year."

Miss Suthida adds that although, as a whole, the labor market and job market are more balanced, the unemployment rate tends to increase. This situation reflects that there are certain problems with the Thai workforce, both in terms of quantity and quality. There are not enough workers with the qualifications that the labor market is looking for, especially those workers with special skills. A survey conducted by ManpowerGroup Thailand reveals that:

Top 15 career fields most sought after by the workforce include (1) marketing and public relations: 15.70%; (2) administration and human resources: 14.96%; (3) finance and banking: 11%; (4) engineering: 8.16%; (5) IT: 7.15%; (6) transportation and logistics: 6.99%; (7) sales and business development: 6.40%; (8) executive jobs: 4.32%; (9) production: 3.54%; (10) special services (laws, interpretation, consulting, translation): 2.89%; (11) customer services: 2.70%; (12) medical services: 2.41%; (13) sciences and research: 2.12%; (14) government servants and public services: 1.90%; and (15) housekeeping and freelance: 1.30%.

Top 15 career fields with the most hiring demand include (1) accounting and finance: 20.74%; (2) marketing and public relations: 12.91%; (3) administration and human resources: 10.48%; (4) sales and business development: 9.42%; (5) customer services: 7.82%; (6) engineering: 7.75%; (7) production: 6.30%; (8) IT: 4.71%; (9) tourism, hotel and F&B: 4.10%; (10) medical services: 4.10%; (11) transportation and logistics: 3.79%; (12) executive jobs: 1.89%; (13) real estates: 1.59%; (14) special services (laws, interpretation, consulting, translation): 1.44%; and (15) construction: 1.13%.