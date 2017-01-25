Chinese New Year Buffet Dinner At Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya

Bangkok--25 Jan--Cape and Kantary Hotels

Come and join us for a celebration of the Lunar New Year at our Chinese New Year Buffet Dinner on 28 January 2017 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Tapestry Restaurant. With an irresistible display of mouth-watering noodle and rice dishes to support the eagerly anticipated suckling pig and dim sum this buffet makes an unforgettable cultural adventure. Enjoy this festive feast for 650 Baht net per person.

More Details are available from Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya on Tel: 035-212-535 or visit our website at: