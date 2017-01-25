Photo Release: WHA Group Donates To Flood Victims in the South

Bangkok--25 Jan--Francomasia WHA Group, in conjunction with Nation Multimedia Group, donated 10,000 bottles of drinking water and medical supplies to help victims of the recent floods that ravaged Southern Thailand. These relief items will be distributed to people who have lost access to clean water and whose lives were affected by this disaster. Dr. Somyos Anantaprayoon, (2nd from left) Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Ms. Siyaphas Chantachairoj, (left) Director - Corporate Marketing of WHA Corporation PCL., are shown delivering the goods to Ms. Walaiporn Tippayasuplak, (2nd from right) Nation Group's Senior Vice President at The Nation office.

