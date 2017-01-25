Lets Funk It Up with Scarlett x No Problem Disco

Bangkok--25 Jan--PULLMAN BANGKOK HOTEL G

Get ready for "Let's Funk It Up" with Scarlett x No Problem Disco at Scarlett Wine Bar & Restaurant!

On the last Friday of every month starting from Friday 27th January, our chic rooftop venue Scarlett Wine Bar & Restaurant will be transformed into the coolest disco in town. In collaboration with No Problem Disco, Scarlett will present "Let's Funk It Up" with top DJs, Joe Soul and Jack Malipan. The two stars of the turntables will beam you back to the 90s, spinning tracks from dusk 'til late. At the unique venue, there'll be delicious gourmet cuisine, perfect wines and cool music, all to the backdrop of a glittering city view. It can't get any better than this!

With its elevated 37th floor setting, trendy dcor, exquisite cuisine and impressive wine list, Scarlett Wine Bar & Restaurant is the perfect venue for relaxed evenings while dining and enjoying a stunning city backdrop. Guests can choose to dine alfresco on the terrace or with air conditioned comfort at the stylish restaurant and bar.

Mark your calendar and prepare to get into the groove at Scarlett Wine Bar & Restaurant on the last Friday of every month, starting on Friday 27th January!

Scarlett Wine Bar & Restaurant is open every day from 6pm – 1am. For reservations, please call 02 352 4000, 096 860 7990, email scarlettbkk@randblanb.com or visit our Facebook at www.facebook.com/Scarlettwinebarbangkok.