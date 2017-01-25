Photo Release: Thai Childrens Day at Pullman Pattaya Hotel G

Bangkok--25 Jan--Pullman Pattaya Hotel G

A happy group of fun loving kids occupied themselves cooking pizza and enjoying fun activities at the Pool Bar of Pullman Pattaya Hotel G on the occasion of Thai Children's Day 2017

On January 14th, Pullman Pattaya Hotel G invited all aspiring mini chefs to join the fun Kid's Pizzeria event at the Pool Bar. The Pizza Cooking Class opened with thirty kids cooking their own pizzas for free while liaising with Chef Prapan from The Beach Club Restaurant. After finishing their pizza decoration, the kids then participated in some fun and games organized by G Club fitness centre as their pizzas were being cooked.

The event was attended by parents and kids who were hotel in-house guests, plus those who simply walked in with their kids and joined the event.