Photo Release: Thai Childrens Day at Pullman Pattaya Hotel G

Thai Childrens Day at Pullman Pattaya Hotel G
Wednesday January 25, 2017
On January 14th, Pullman Pattaya Hotel G invited all aspiring mini chefs to join the fun Kid's Pizzeria event at the Pool Bar. The Pizza Cooking Class opened with thirty kids cooking their own pizzas for free while liaising with Chef Prapan from The Beach Club Restaurant. After finishing their pizza decoration, the kids then participated in some fun and games organized by G Club fitness centre as their pizzas were being cooked.
