BLACK VALENTINES PARTY AT LAPPART SOFITEL BANGKOK SUKHUMVIT

General Press Releases Wednesday January 25, 2017 15:30
Bangkok--25 Jan--Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit
Get in the mood for love at our pre-Valentine's party at L'Appart on Friday 10 February 2017.

Our chic Black Valentine's Party for singles and couples will feature top guest DJ spinning cool tunes throughout the night, fun games and giveaways, and much more. Whether you are looking for love or fancy a romantic night out with your partner,our Black Valentine's Party will be unforgettable.

Other highlights at the black themed party will include:
beverage package at THB 999++ per person for free flow wines, spirits and cocktails from 9pm - 11pm
special gifts of love potions and love letters
exciting games for singles and couples
'single', 'taken', and 'not sure' bracelets to wear
complimentary chocolates and lollipops
a Grand Lucky Draw for a complimentary one-night stay in A Luxury Club Millesime room with Club benefits at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit
Intimate and distinctly Parisian, L'Appart is the perfect venue for Valentine's romance. Join us for Black Valentine's Party on Friday 10 February 2017 from 9pm until late!

L'Appart is an elegant rooftop bar and restaurant is located in the heart of downtown Sukhumvit. Diners can savour a creative menu of French-inspired cuisine made to share among friends or individually, sip wines or cocktails, and listen to cool DJ music

while enjoying glittering 360-degree city views from the 32nd floor balcony. Daily offers from 5pm onwards ensure life is always magnifique!

For reservations or further information, please contact: 02-126 9999 ext. L'Appart, email: h5213-fb10@sofitel.com or visit website: www.sofitel-bangkok-sukhumvit.com and blog: www.sofitelbangkoksukhumvitblog.com/

L'Appart – 32nd Floor, Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit
Open Daily
Bar: 5pm to 1am
Dinner: 7pm to 10:30pm
Tapas: 5pm to midnight

