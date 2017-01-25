BLACK VALENTINES PARTY AT LAPPART SOFITEL BANGKOK SUKHUMVIT

BLACK VALENTINES PARTY AT LAPPART SOFITEL BANGKOK SUKHUMVITGeneral Press Releases Wednesday January 25, 2017 15:30
Our chic Black Valentine's Party for singles and couples will feature top guest DJ spinning cool tunes throughout the night, fun games and giveaways, and much more. Whether you are looking for love or fancy a romantic night out with your partner,our Black Valentine's Party will be unforgettable.
L'Appart is an elegant rooftop bar and restaurant is located in the heart of downtown Sukhumvit. Diners can savour a creative menu of French-inspired cuisine made to share among friends or individually, sip wines or cocktails, and listen to cool DJ music
For reservations or further information, please contact: 02-126 9999 ext. L'Appart, email: h5213-fb10@sofitel.com or visit website: www.sofitel-bangkok-sukhumvit.com and blog: www.sofitelbangkoksukhumvitblog.com/
