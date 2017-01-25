Opera Siam International and the Siam Philharmonic Orchestra, in cooperation with the Embassies of Israel and Germany THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Op. 60 [1969]

Bangkok--25 Jan--Total Quality PR

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Op. 60 [1969] 26 – 27 January 2017, 7pm Bangkok Art and Culture Center

Opera Siam International and the Siam Philharmonic Orchestra, in cooperation with the embassies of Israel and Germany, will stage, by popular request, additional performances of the Thai premiere production ofGrigori Frid's The Diary of Anne Frank Op. 60 [1969], a monodramatic opera in 4 scenes and 21 episodes, by Grigori Frid based on the original diary of Anne Frank, on 26 – 27 January 2017, at 7pm, Bangkok Art and Culture Center.

Kaleigh Rae Gamache once again performs as Anne Frank in this English version by James Briscoe and Alla Abramovich-Gomon.

The concise opera (60 minutes) tells the renowned story of the fate of the 13-year-old Anne Frank, who hides with her family in the back part of a house in Amsterdam from July 1942. until her arrest in August 1944.

Trisdee na Patalung will be conducting the Siam Philharmonic Orchestra.

Admission is free, but there is a requested minimum donation for 500 baht per person at the door. Simply go to this online form at https://goo.gl/2D7eih for ticket reservations and pre-reserve. The theater only holds 200 people so advance reservations are strongly recommended.