From February to March 2017, experience an absolute sensual Rose Treatment with 'Rose Renewal' at Aisawan Spa.

Prepare yourself for this special occasion at Aisawan Spa with exclusive rose rituals that exfoliate the skin and sooth your mind. Begin with a sensual Foot Soak, a rose-infused salt scrub, before unwinding with an aromatic rose aroma body massage. Complete your treatment with a Facial Care ritual, including massage and scrub with Le Club, a skincare line from France. Conclude your visit with soothing Rose Tea - having perfected the art of renewing your most radiant self.

Two hours for just THB 2,595++. Rose Renewal is exclusively available from February to March 2017. For advance reservations, please call 038 411 940-8 or email us at aisawanspa@pullmanpattayahotelg.com