Photo Release: The Grand Opening Ceremony of Amaya Food Gallery at Amari Watergate Bangkok

Bangkok--25 Jan--Amari Watergate Bangkok Peter Henley, President & CEO, ONYX Hospitality Group, together with the board of directors from ONYX Hospitality Group, recently marked opening ceremony of "Amaya Food Gallery", which Sean Jinsachot, famous super was guest of honour for cooking show at Amari Watergate Bangkok. Seen in the picture from left are; Peter Henley , President & CEO, ONYX Hospitality Group Sean Jindachot Patamavadee Senanarong Apiphawadee Snidvongs Na Ayuttaya M.L. Somrada Jumbala David Cumming, Vice President & Area General Manager, Bangkok, ONYX Hospitality Group Duncan Webb, Executive Vice President—Chief Commercial Officer, ONYX Hospitality Group

Opera Siam International and the Siam Philharmonic Orchestra, in cooperation with the Embassies of Israel and Germany THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Op. 60 [1969] THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Op. 60 [1969] 26 – 27 January 2017, 7pm Bangkok Art and Culture Center Opera Siam International and the Siam Philharmonic Orchestra, in cooperation with the embassies of Israel and Germany, will stage, by popular request,...

ManpowerGroup responds to Thailand 4.0 with Comprehensive Workforce Innovations ManpowerGroup responds to Thailand 4.0 with Comprehensive Workforce Innovations and Manpower Innovator Model and is confident to achieve more than 10% growth next year. ManpowerGroup responds to Thailand 4.0 with Comprehensive Workforce Innovations and...

Photo Release: WHA Group Donates To Flood Victims in the South WHA Group, in conjunction with Nation Multimedia Group, donated 10,000 bottles of drinking water and medical supplies to help victims of the recent floods that ravaged Southern Thailand. These relief items will be distributed to people who have lost...

Chinese New Year Buffet Dinner At Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya Come and join us for a celebration of the Lunar New Year at our Chinese New Year Buffet Dinner on 28 January 2017 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Tapestry Restaurant. With an irresistible display of mouth-watering noodle and rice dishes to support the eagerly...

Carrier - B. Grimm Thai Polo Open 2017 Annual Polo Charity "Carrier - B. Grimm Thai Polo Open 2017" Annual Polo CharityProceeds go to Chitralada Vocational School B. Grimm Group led by Mr.Harald Link, Chairman of B. Grimm Group and as the President of Thailand Equestrian Federation in collaboration with Carrier...

