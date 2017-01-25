Bangkok--25 Jan--Kanokrat and Friends

"Carrier - B. Grimm Thai Polo Open 2017" Annual Polo CharityProceeds go to Chitralada Vocational School

B. Grimm Group led by Mr.Harald Link, Chairman of B. Grimm Group and as the President of Thailand Equestrian Federation in collaboration with Carrier Co.,Ltd (Thailand) hold "Carrier - B. Grimm Thai Polo Open 2017" Annual Polo Charity to win HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Trophy in which the proceeds go to Chitralada Vocational School on Saturday January 14th, 2017 at Thai Polo & Equestrian Club, Pattaya.

? ? Mr. Harald Link, "The 11th Thai Polo Open 2017 has been annually held for charity purpose in which the proceeds go to Chitralada Vocational School and to seek champion of the tournament. This year, we have Carrier (Thailand) as our main sponsor. For this year competition, we have 5 Asian talented polo teams participating which include 1.The host Thai Polo 2.Malaysia International Team 3.Royal Pahang from Malaysia 4.La Familia from Malaysia and 5. Axus from Republic of China.?

? On this occasion, we are honored to have HRH Prince Hassanal Shah and HH Prince Amir Ibrahim from Malaysia who compete for the Royal Pahang team and had collected points during January 4th, 6th, 8th 10th and 12th and the two finalist teams will compete on January 14th, 2017 to win HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Trophy. The tournament is the top competition ever to be held in Thailand and is one of the 3 polo fields to collect points for the Royal Malaysian Polo Association 2017. There is also be a horse dressage performance by Mint - Arinadtha Chavatanont and her Clapton C horse. She is the Thailand champion of the horse dressage competition in the CDI1* tournament and is Thailand national team's representative for SEA Games 2017. Audiences would also be excited by a 140 cm. horse jumping obstacles to find champion and representatives for the Jumping Qualify of SEA GAME 2017."

Amid natural surrounding atmosphere on the international standard quality greenery polo field are parades of celebrities and socialites who dressed up for the event including H.E. Mr. Peter Prugel, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Thailand and Mrs. Lucia Costantinil, Khunying Dhipawadee Meksawan, Wanpen Sakdatorn, Vachini Krairiksh Venvell, Mark Thawin, Paweena Vicente, Napatsawan Chillanond, Vee Marr, Savit Udayachalerm, Wanneeca Cheewin etc. The event features special activities and charity booths such as Pony riding, Pony feeding, massage service as well as shopping brand names products, winning prize games and charity for participants.

Before the competition started, celebrities and spectators joined the historic Stomping Divots, a multi-hundreds year tradition by wandering all over the field stomping down the torn up turf, a chance to also show off their gown and chat with other spectators.

For the final match between Thai Polo Team and La Familia Team, Mr. Harald Link, President of Thailand Equestrian Federation and as head of the Thailand Polo Team had an accident, felling off the horse during the match. As a result, La Familia Team requested to stop the game and both team are ruled joint champion. While the third, fourth, and fifth runner-up go to Axus Team, Royal Pahang Team and MalaysiaInternational Team respectively.

For more information please contact:

Kanokrat and Friends Co., Ltd. (PR Consultancy firm)

Tel: 02-2842662 Fax: 0-2284-2287-2291 Website: www.kanokratpr.com

Ms. Kanokrat Viranuvatti E-mail: Kanokrat@kanokratpr.com