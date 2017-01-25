Photo Release: Annual Polo Charity

Bangkok--25 Jan--Kanokrat and Friends

Harald Link, Chairman of B. Grimm Group and as the President of Thailand Equestrian Federation (Middle)? ?along with Nunthinee Tanner, Vice President of Thailand Equestrian Federation welcome Khunying Dhipawadee Meksawan, Wanpen Sakdatorn, Vachini Krairiksh Venvell, Assunta Link and Victoria Sertic at the charity polo "Carrier - B. Grimm Thai Polo Open 2017" to win a trophy from HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. All proceeds will be donated to Chitralada Vocational School, at Thai Polo & Equestrain Club Pattaya recently

From Left to right

1. Mrs.Vachini Krairiksh Venvell

2. Khunying Dhipawadee Meksawan

3. Mrs.Assunta Link

4. Mr.Harald Link, Chairman of B. Grimm Group and as the President of Thailand Equestrian Federation

5. Mrs.Nunthinee Tanner, Vice President of Thailand Equestrian Federation

6. Mrs.Wanpen Sakdatorn

7. Mrs.Victoria Sertic

