Celebrate the Month of Love at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Towers

Bangkok--25 Jan--Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers

Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers invites you to show the spirit of love to your loved ones on Valentine's Day by the River of Kings. Special Valentine's dinner set menu for two is ready to serve by the River at Riverside Grill on Tuesday 14 February 2017, from 5.00 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. at THB 3,500 net per couple. Taste a special Valentine's drinks; Pink Lips and Red Room at THB 300++ per glass and Anastasia THB 190++ per glass with live music from "The Magical" Band (Tuesday – Wednesday) and "Blue Lines" Band (Friday – Saturday), at Lobby Lounge throughout the month of February, from 8.30 p.m. to 12.00 a.m.

Riverside experience is closer than you think. Shuttle boat service is available from Saphan Taksin BTS Station to the Hotel every half-hour. For more information or reservations, please call Tel: 02 266 9214, e-mail: events.rosh@sheraton.com, Line@: @rosheratonbangkok, Facebook: www.facebook.com/royalorchidsheratonhotel, or website: www.royalorchidsheraton.com