Celebrate the Month of Love at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Towers

Celebrate the Month of Love at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel TowersGeneral Press Releases Wednesday January 25, 2017 12:29
Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers invites you to show the spirit of love to your loved ones on Valentine's Day by the River of Kings. Special Valentine's dinner set menu for two is ready to serve by the River at Riverside Grill on Tuesday 14 February 2017, from 5.00 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. at THB 3,500 net per couple. Taste a special Valentine's drinks; Pink Lips and Red Room at THB 300++ per glass and Anastasia THB 190++ per glass with live music from "The Magical" Band (Tuesday – Wednesday) and "Blue Lines" Band (Friday – Saturday), at Lobby Lounge throughout the month of February, from 8.30 p.m. to 12.00 a.m.
Riverside experience is closer than you think. Shuttle boat service is available from Saphan Taksin BTS Station to the Hotel every half-hour. For more information or reservations, please call Tel: 02 266 9214, e-mail: events.rosh@sheraton.com, Line@: @rosheratonbangkok, Facebook: www.facebook.com/royalorchidsheratonhotel, or website: www.royalorchidsheraton.com
Latest Press Release
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Op. 60 [1969] 26 – 27 January 2017, 7pm Bangkok Art and Culture Center Opera Siam International and the Siam Philharmonic Orchestra, in cooperation with the embassies of Israel and Germany, will stage, by popular request,...
ManpowerGroup responds to Thailand 4.0 with Comprehensive Workforce Innovations and Manpower Innovator Model and is confident to achieve more than 10% growth next year. ManpowerGroup responds to Thailand 4.0 with Comprehensive Workforce Innovations and...
WHA Group, in conjunction with Nation Multimedia Group, donated 10,000 bottles of drinking water and medical supplies to help victims of the recent floods that ravaged Southern Thailand. These relief items will be distributed to people who have lost...
Come and join us for a celebration of the Lunar New Year at our Chinese New Year Buffet Dinner on 28 January 2017 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Tapestry Restaurant. With an irresistible display of mouth-watering noodle and rice dishes to support the eagerly...
"Carrier - B. Grimm Thai Polo Open 2017" Annual Polo CharityProceeds go to Chitralada Vocational School B. Grimm Group led by Mr.Harald Link, Chairman of B. Grimm Group and as the President of Thailand Equestrian Federation in collaboration with Carrier...