Photo Release: La VIE Creative French Cuisine in VIE Hotel Bangkok Won Wognai Users Choice Awards 2016 2017

Photo Release: La VIE Creative French Cuisine in VIE Hotel Bangkok Won Wognai Users Choice Awards 2016 2017General Press Releases Wednesday January 25, 2017 09:08
La VIE – Creative French Cuisine in VIE Hotel Bangkok, MGallery by Sofitel, represented by the hotel's Head of Marketing and Public Relations, Mr. Nuntakorn Chang (3rd from left), is delighted to announce once more receiving the Wongnai Users' Choice Awards 2016 – 2017, which was presented by Mr. Yod Chinsupakul (3rd from right), Wongnai's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, during a Gala ceremony held at the Aksra Theatre King Power King Power, Downtown Complex, in Bangkok recently.
Wongnai is Thailand's most popular restaurant-finding website and mobile application. Restaurants in the Wognai Users' Choice Awards 2016 – 2017 were nominated in various categories, from street food to fine dining. The awards analyzed over 800,000 reviews from 2.5 million users nationwide to pick the restaurants with the highest star-ratings around Thailand.
