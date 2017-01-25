GranMonte Wine Dinner at Suan Bua Restaurant Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

GranMonte Wine Dinner at Suan Bua Restaurant Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao BangkokGeneral Press Releases Wednesday January 25, 2017 16:20
Suan Bua Restaurant at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok invites you to enjoy with an evening of epicurean delight, featuring a 6-course set dinner prepared by Master Chef Por. Each of these delicious dishes will be paired with a fabulous Thai wine from GranMonte, one of Thailand's premier winemakers, based in Khao Yai.
The courses will include dishes such as fluffy river prawn in lotus leave with sweet sauce, Thai samphire and crab-meat salad, hot and sour soup with grilled prawns and green mango, grilled Kamphaengsaen K.U. chicken skewers with peanut sauce, fried shredded beef with coconut cream and shallot, royal project duck curry with eggplant, grilled river prawns with spicy clam meat, grilled Kamphaengsaen beef salad with cucumber and a decadent dessert.
The evening will begin at 18.00 hrs on Thursday, February the 9th and will also include an appearance by special guest Nikky Lohitnavy, Thailand's first female winemaker and also the director of viticulture and winemaking operations from Granmonte, Asoke valley. Priced at just THB 1,750++ per person, this glorious Thai spread represents amazing value.
