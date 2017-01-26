Fantastic Meeting Package

Bangkok--26 Jan--Cape and Kantary Hotels

From now until 31 December, 2017 at Cape and Kantary Hotels in Phuket, Khao Lak, Chiang Mai, Rayong and Ayutthaya, special meeting package deals will be available for conferences and seminars starting at only 1,300 Baht per person. These package deals include one night's accommodation, breakfast, lunch and a coffee break and access to a host of facilities and professional services. Attendees will be eligible for numerous perks including room upgrades, access to The Entertainment Centre at Kantary Bay Rayong, gift vouchers for a free one-night stay at selected Cape and Kantary properties and much more.

More details are available from the Cape and Kantary Hotels Call Centre on tel. 1627 or by visiting our website at:www.capekantaryhotels.com.