Challenge Yourself with the Golf Package At Kantary Hotel Kabinburi

Bangkok--26 Jan--Cape and Kantary Hotels

From now until 31 December, 2017 Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi invites you to show off your swing at the area's best golf courses; Kabinburi Sport Club – Thailand's longest and the world's 5th longest golf course - and the Hillside Country Home Golf and Resort, an immaculate course located among the beautiful mountains and picturesque rivers of Kao Yai National Park. Kantary Hotel's golf package starts at only 2,000 Baht per person (Monday - Thursday) or 2,850 Baht per person (weekends and public holidays), and includes 1 night's accommodation, American breakfast and green fees for two rounds at one or both golf courses.

Golf enthusiasts also have the option to play unlimited rounds of golf for 2 days solely at Kabinburi Sport Club for only 2,000 Baht per person Monday – Thursday and 3,250 Baht per person weekends and Public Holidays.

More details are available from the Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi on tel: 037-282-699 or 037-203-193 or email: reservations@kantaryhotel-kabinburi.com, or visitwww.kantarycollection.com.