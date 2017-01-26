ASIA DMC HIRES LINH LE AS GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR AS THE COMPANY ROLLS OUT ITS REGIONAL EXPANSION STRATEGY

Bangkok--26 Jan--Delivering Asia Communications

Leading regional tour operator ASIA DMC is setting its sights on accelerated growth this year with the hiring of dynamic travel professional Mr. Linh Le in the role of Group Managing Director as it charts an expansion course across the region.

The move follows the rebranding of the Hanoi-headquartered company at World Travel Market in London last year after 20 years operating under HG Travel in order to set the stage for growth in Southeast Asia and enable the company to offer exceptional tailor-made travel experiences to upscale travellers from around the world.

Mr. Le joins ASIA DMC following a six-year tenure with boutique luxury tour operator Trails of Indochina and is tasked with consolidating ASIA DMC's position in Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos where it has offices, as well as expanding into Sri Lanka, China, India, and the Philippines this year.

"We are delighted to welcome such a motivated and modern leader to our team," said HG Holdings CEO Tran Thanh Nam. "Linh's knowledge of luxury travel experiences around the region is second to none and his ethics and relationships stand out, making him the ideal ambassador for ASIA DMC as we grow."

Mr Nam will stand down from his existing position as CEO of ASIA DMC to focus on developing the hospitality arm of HG Holdings which is the owning company of ASIA DMC.

During his 14-year career in tour operations, Mr. Le has been internationally recognised, and awarded, for his holistic knowledge of the worldwide travel industry, including receiving the 2016 Highest Growth Award from Virtuoso Asia Pacific whilst acting as Global Director of Trails of Indochina.

"It's a privilege to be aligned with a company of such great quality, vision – particularly in terms of social responsibility which is the cornerstone of all plans and strategies – and indeed growth potential," said Mr Le.

"Mr Nam and his team have created an exceptional foundation and reputation over the past 20 years and I look forward to making the next phase of growth equally successful whilst honouring the world-class professionalism and dedication to their trade partners for which they are renowned."

Following its rebranding in November, ASIA DMC has moved quickly to fulfil its mission to provide unique, tailor-made journeys and engaging activities for travellers seeking a more fulfilling travel experience. With the company's commitment to social and environmental responsibility, an innovative approach to destination management, and motivated leadership, ASIA DMC is now looking confidently to the future.

For more information, please visithttp://www.asiadmc.com/