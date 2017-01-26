Superbrands Award Presentation Ceremony 2016 Twenty Seven leading Thai brands also honoured with Superbrands status at the 7th #Oscars of Branding# tribute event.

Bangkok--26 Jan--Superbrands Thailand

Superbrands, the independent authority and arbiter of branding, announced that Siam Paragon has won the coveted 'Brand of the Year' award at the 7th annual Superbrands tribute event, which was held at Siam Paragon, Bangkok. 27 leading Thai brands were awarded 'Superbrands' status at the gala event, which is also dubbed globally as the 'Oscars of Branding'. The event was attended by the country's most prominent senior business, marketing and branding executives and saw the unveiling of the 2016 Superbrands book featuring many of the brands voted as Superbrands.

It's another successful year of Superbrands Thailand to reward to the awards to Excellence in Branding. Superbrands works through a market survey base throughout Thailand with 15,000 customers, marketer, PR Agencies, Brand Builders and Independent Council Members to vote for the strongest brands representing the Superbrands Thailand. The Top vote called the "Brand of the Year 2016", was rewarded to "Siam Paragon" as they have position their brand perfectly and have worked exceptionally hard to ensure that their consumers get the best possible service.

"Winning a Superbrands title provides a strong platform to be able to support the strength of the brand while addressing the entire range of the organizations' interactions with employees, customers both existing and potential, investors, suppliers, media, etc. The tribute event is a celebration of these high profile brands and the people who contribute to their success." Mike English said.

Here are the lists of the Superbrands 2016:

AIS, Blackmores, Central Food Hall, Giffarine, Hi-Kool, King Power, Kratingdaeng, Krungsri Auto, Lamina Films, LG, Major Cineplex, Mali, Mansome, MK Restaurants, Morakot, Muang Thai Life Assurance, Oishi, Orchid, Sponsor, SB Furniture, Siam Paragon, Thai Life Insurance, Tiparos, Tonson, Watsons, Yamaha and 12plus

"It is heartening to see so many of Thailand's home grown brands make it into the Superbrands Thailand book alongside large corporate entities and world famous FMCG brands. We ensure that the participation in the book is by invitation only and is a recognition brand value and the enormous effort that makes them such successful brands. Congratulations to all brands to get the Superbrands Awards this year! Mike English said.