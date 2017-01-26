Photo Release: Western Digital Donates 1 Million Baht to Help Southern Thailand Flood Victims

Photo Release: Western Digital Donates 1 Million Baht to Help Southern Thailand Flood VictimsGeneral Press Releases Thursday January 26, 2017 16:25
Photo Caption: Representing Western Digital Corporation as it donated Bt1 Million to help southern flood victims, were Dave Rauch (3rd left), Senior Vice President of Drive Manufacturing Operations WDC, together with Sampan Silapanad (2nd left), Vice President and General Manager of Hard Disk Drive Operations Thailand WDC, Sawai Cheursawathee (far right), Managing Director of PRB HDD Operations DWC, and Nakorn Tangsujaritpun (far left), Site Senior Director HR WDC.
Western Digital Corporation, a world leader in storage technologies and solutions, supported the fundraising campaign that was held by the Thai Government, and donated one million baht to help the people affected by the severe floods in several southern provinces of Thailand. This fundraising campaign aims to support the rehabilitation and recovery efforts toward flood victims in southern provinces. This event was held at Government House, and was broadcast on the special TV pool program titled "Pracharath Joining Together to Help Southern Flood Victims".
