CIRQUE DHIVER PERFORMANCE BY INCREDIBLE THAI ACROBATS AMAZING AERIAL ARTISTS FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER IN THAILAND

กรุงเทพฯ--27 ม.ค.--Hotel Muse Bangkok Langsuan

HOTEL MUSE BANGKOK 5TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION"DINNER AT THE CIRCUS"

LIVE AT MEDICI KITCHEN & BAR

In February 2017, the multi-award-winning Hotel Muse Bangkok celebrates its 5th anniversary with a spectacular performance fromCirque d'Hiver at a gourmet dinner at Medici Kitchen & Bar.

For the first time ever in Thailand, this unique event brings together the country's most amazing acrobats, aerial artists, circus performers and choreographers as Cirque d'Hiver, the Winter Circus. The multi-talented performers will amaze, thrill and delight diners at the Hotel Muse Bangkok 5th Anniversary Celebration Dinner with incredible acrobatics, fantastic lighting, music and dance, dazzling costumes and make-up, and much more, all in the intimate setting of the award-winning Italian restaurant, Medici Kitchen & Bar.

Meedee Creativity Show Co., Ltd. as known as Hoy-Hon Circus organizes Cirque d'Hiver, an extravagant showcase for Thailand's greatest contemporary performers. Never before has a Bangkok audience been able to experience the excitement and skill of Cirque d'Hiver – until now! At the talk-of-the-town event, diners at Medici Kitchen & Bar will be treated to a rare up-close-and-personal show by the extraordinary circus troupe while enjoying a sumptuous 4-course menu of the best Italian cuisine in Bangkok complemented by free flow wines.

The dramatic show will include three main acts including an opening glamorous Broadway dance routine followed by an amazing Aerial Chandelier act, a Lido Paris finale, and more.

The superb 4-course menu will feature a first course of scallops with Parma ham, saffron sauce and black truffle, followed byhomemade black ink lobster ravioli with light tomato sauce and lemon zest. Diners will also enjoy premium quality pan-fried 150-day Angus beef tenderloin topped with foie gras and black truffle from Norcia, and a divine dessert of the chef's signature white tiramisu with strawberry and sliced almond.

Cirque d'Hiver will perform at Medici Kitchen & Bar for three nights only on 7th, 8th and 9th February 2017! At the truly magical evening, diners will have a chance to win a lucky draw for a Luxury Staycation in a stay in a marvelous Paranim Penthouse valued at THB 200,000++.

Cirque d'Hiver is brought to Bangkok by Hoy-Hon Circus and Meedee Creativity Show Co., Ltd., Thailand. CEO Mr. Christian Noynawate is a leading Thai choreographer and has worked with many renowned Thai TV stars and singers for famous events in Thailand. He was selected to represent choreographers who created a dance performed in front of Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi at the Thai night at the Cannes Film Festival 2016. The spectacular Cirque d'Hiver performers include body-balance contortionist, Mr. Khomsan Sreeprum, CEO at Hoy-Hon Circus, who trained in aerial performance at Circus Warehouse in New York. The gifted artist was the staring aerial silk performer for Mercedes Benz at International Motor Show, and at Thai Night Cannes at the Cannes Film Festival 2016. Other stars include Mr.Yossawat Ongmekiat, CEO and assistant choreographer at Hoy-Hon Circus, a representative of Thailand at the DUO acrobatic show at the USANA Asia Pacific Convention 2016 and dance instructor for local and international TV shows, The Trainer Season 1-3.The troupe also includes chandelier actresses,Sutapa Utamote, Thitikarn Bawornsiwamon, and Prangchariya Srisamart.

Only 60 seats are available per night for this unique and exclusive show!

Hotel Muse Bangkok 5th Anniversary Celebration Dinner with Cirque d'Hiver will welcome guests at 6.30 p.m. for dinner at 7:30 p.m.The dinner and performance ends at 10:00 p.m.

Hotel Muse Bangkok 5th Anniversary Celebration Dinner with Cirque d'Hiver is just THB 2,900++ per person including a 4-course menu with free flow wine.

Don't miss the incredible Cirque d'Hiver live – only at Medici Kitchen & Bar, Hotel Muse Bangkok!

For reservations or more information, please call 02 630 4000 or visit website at www.hotelmusebangkok.com