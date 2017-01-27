Photo Release: GTCCS PRESS CONFERENCE AT SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOK

Bangkok--27 Jan--Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok

Dr. Roland Wein, Executive Director of German-Thai Chamber of Commerce (GTCC), held a press conference on the "EMO Hannover 2017", which will be held between 18-23 September 2017 in Hannover, at The Boardroom Suite of Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok recently.

Participants joining the press conference included Mr. Marius Mehner, Deputy Executive Director & Head of Consultancy Services Department of GTCC; Dr. Katiya Greigarn, Chairman of RFID Institute of Thailand; Mr. Christoph Miller, Trade Fair Director at the VDW, Frankfurt am Main, Germany; Mr. Hatwig Von Sass, Press Spokesperson at Deutsche Messe AG, Hannover, Germany; and Mr. Nopporn Jirojjaturonn, General Manager of JSR Group.