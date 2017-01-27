Bangkok--27 Jan--The Okura Prestige Bangkok

During 1 - 28 February 2017 at The Okura Prestige Bangkok, our Thai chefs will offer and fabulous selection of authentic local curries at our renowned buffet. The popular restaurant will be filled with the enticing aroma of curries including beef massaman, yellow curry with shrimps and papaya, spicy green curry, spicy vegetables in red curry wrapped with pita bread, and many more. Diners will also be able to order signature curries à la carte. These outstanding dishes include grilled chicken and wing beans in red curry, Roe Ryukyu giant catfish in light curry sour soup, choo chee goong, grilled prawns with sweet thick curry, and other tantalizing curries from across Thailand.

Up & Above Restaurant includes a bar and terrace where guests can meet friends for cocktails while enjoying a stunning view of downtown Bangkok from the 24th floor. With a perfect location on Wireless Road and convenient direct access from the BTS SkyTrain at Phloen Chit station, Up & Above Restaurant is the best place to meet, greet and eat in style.

Explore an array of authentic Thai curries at Up & Above Restaurant!

Authentic Thai Curry is available on weekday buffet lunch from 1 – 28 February 2017, Monday to Friday from 12 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. at Baht 1,200++ per person. A la carte dishes are available daily from 12 p.m. - 10:30 p.m., priced from Baht 300++. Up & Above Restaurant is located on the 24th floor. For information and reservations, please call 02 687 9000 or emailupandabove@okurabangkok.com.

Prices are subject to 10% service charge and 7% government tax.