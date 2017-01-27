Photo Release: Centara Grand at CentralWorld lunch hosted for Childrens Day

Photo Release: Centara Grand at CentralWorld lunch hosted for Childrens DayGeneral Press Releases Friday January 27, 2017 10:22
Robert Maurer-Loeffler (back row, 3rd right), General Manager / Group Director of Operations City Hotels Thailand, led the management of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld in hosting lunch for children and donating materials to the Foundation for the Blind in Thailand under the Royal Patronage of HM the Queen on the occasion of National Children's Day.
