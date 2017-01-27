Photo Release: Centara Grand at CentralWorld lunch hosted for Childrens Day

Bangkok--27 Jan--Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Robert Maurer-Loeffler (back row, 3rd right), General Manager / Group Director of Operations City Hotels Thailand, led the management of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld in hosting lunch for children and donating materials to the Foundation for the Blind in Thailand under the Royal Patronage of HM the Queen on the occasion of National Children's Day.

Photo shows from back row on the left:

-Wichit Wannasorn Director of Human Resources

-Maxi-Freda Gavino Executive Assistant Manager

-John Kendes Resident Manager

-Charassri Srimanee Head Office Administration of Foundation for the Blind in Thailand

-Nattha Marakanond Treasurer of Foundation for the Blind in Thailand

-Khan Prachuabmor Director and Secretary of Foundation for the Blind in Thailand under the Royal Patronage of HM the Queen

-Robert Maurer-Loeffler

-Ferry Tjahjono Director of Sales

-Nattasiri Jianurankul Public Relations Manager