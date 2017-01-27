Photo Release: Seagate Thailand, Korat Operation management team extends the New Year 2017 greetings to Nakhon Ratchasima Governor

Bangkok--27 Jan--Seagate Technology (Thailand) Piangruetai Sivaratana, Vice President of Korat Operation, Seagate Technology (Thailand) Limited (middle) recently joined the company executive in extending the New Year 2017 greetings to Wichian Chantharanothai, Nakhon Ratchasima Governor (right) at the Nakhon Ratchasima City Hall recently.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: GTCCS PRESS CONFERENCE AT SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOK Dr. Roland Wein, Executive Director of German-Thai Chamber of Commerce (GTCC), held a press conference on the "EMO Hannover 2017", which will be held between 18-23 September 2017 in Hannover, at The Boardroom Suite of Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok...

Sweet Chocolate and Raspberry Pavlova At Cafe Kantary Throughout the month of February, Cafe Kantary invites you to enjoy our "Sweet Chocolate and Raspberry Pavlova" A crispy meringue brimming with whipped cream, strewn with grated chocolate and topped with tangy, fresh raspberries. Enjoy this delicious...

TK PARK DRIVES THE CONCEPT LEARNING IN DIGITAL AGE TOWARDS SUSTAINABLE SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT SERVING THAILAND 4.0 POLICY AIMING TO FORMULATE BOUNDLESS LEARNING TK park announces the 2017 Operation Plan driving the concept "Learning in Digital Age" for sustainable social and economic development in alignment with the 20-Year National Strategy and Thailand 4.0 Policy with the major target to reinforce and equip...

CP and the worlds 25leading corporations join forces for food reform towards sustainable and healthy food manufacturing and consumption The Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) is joining hands with the world's leading corporations to initiate the "Food Reform for Sustainability and Health" (FReSH) with an ambitious goal to create a society of responsible, sustainable and healthy food...

Photo Release: Centre Point Hotels Group supports Southern flood victims To help the people affected by floods in several provinces of Southern, Centre Point Hotels Group donated 100 packs of pure drinking water and cash through The Thai Red Cross Society, received by Lt.Gen Dr. Amnat Barlee (in the middle), Director of...

Related Topics