Photo Release: CHINESE NEW YEAR PARTY 2017 BY CHINESE EMBASSY AT SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOK

Bangkok--30 Jan--Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok

H.E. Mr. Ning Fukui, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China in Thailand, held a party to celebrate Chinese New Year 2017 at the Grand Ballroom of Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok recently.

Distinguished guests participating in the party included H.E. General Tanasak Patimapragorn, Deputy Prime Minister; Mr. Dhanin Chearavanont, Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Administrators of Charoen Pokphand Group; Mr. Jitti Tangsithpakdi, former President of Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce; Mr. Nikom Wairatpanij, former President of The Senate;

Mr. Roger Siriboonyasak, Group General Manager of Discovery Holidays; Mr. Boonyong Yongcharoenrat, President of Thai Young Chinese Chamber of Commerce; and Dr. Pornchai Mongkhonvanit, President of Siam University.