Photo Release: CHINESE NEW YEAR PARTY 2017 BY CHINESE EMBASSY AT SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOK

Photo Release: CHINESE NEW YEAR PARTY 2017 BY CHINESE EMBASSY AT SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOKGeneral Press Releases Monday January 30, 2017 08:26
Distinguished guests participating in the party included H.E. General Tanasak Patimapragorn, Deputy Prime Minister; Mr. Dhanin Chearavanont, Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Administrators of Charoen Pokphand Group; Mr. Jitti Tangsithpakdi, former President of Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce; Mr. Nikom Wairatpanij, former President of The Senate;
Mr. Roger Siriboonyasak, Group General Manager of Discovery Holidays; Mr. Boonyong Yongcharoenrat, President of Thai Young Chinese Chamber of Commerce; and Dr. Pornchai Mongkhonvanit, President of Siam University.
