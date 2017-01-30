Photo Release: The Annual Scholarship Donation Ceremony 2017 at Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin

Bangkok--30 Jan--Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

David Martens, General Manager of Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin (Center) offered scholarships and gifts worth a total of THB 71,210 on the annual scholarship donation ceremony.

The amount was donated by hotel guests during the Christmas Lighting Ceremony on December 14th, 2016. The donation is to provide educational opportunities for 60 underprivileged students from five schools of Hua Hin and Petchaburi such as Wat Nong Kae Municipal School, Ban Khao Takiab Municipal School, Ban Khao Tao Municipal School, Dhammikkawittaya School and Wat Chang Thaeng Krachad School.

The photo shows Montri Shoupu, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin Municipality (2nd right) who received the scholarship grant, as the representative of the five mentioned schools; Management of Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin; and the students and teachers representing their schools at the scholarship donation ceremony, recently held on January 25th, 2017 at the hotel's Colonial Hall.