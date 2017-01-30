Photo Release: CUEL Presents Donation to Southern Province Flood Aid Relief

Photo Release: CUEL Presents Donation to Southern Province Flood Aid ReliefGeneral Press Releases Monday January 30, 2017 11:21
On behalf of CUEL Limited, Dr. Chanwut Nitikitpaiboon, Managing Director and Khun Kiatichai Tadawachira, General Manager – Corporate, presents a donation amount Baht 529,270 for Southern Province Aid Relief to Friends In Needed (of "PA") Volunteers Foundation Thai Red Cross. Dr. Pichit Suvanprakorn and Khun Apai Chandanachulaka, Vice President, represents the Foundation to receive the donation for this relief program.
Latest Press Release
Hard Rock Cafe Pattaya is once again searching for the most talented guitarist to compete in this year's Guitar Battle 2017 at Hard Rock Cafe Pattaya on Saturday 18 March 2017! We have teamed up with Chord Tab to organize its 4th Annual Hard Rock Pattaya...
Lights, camera, action! The grill is sizzling and ready for a close-up because Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam's latest daily dinner buffet is all about the irresistible flavor of freshly grilled river prawns. That's right, the prawns are back in town...
The ONYX Hospitality Group Foundation, led by Ms. Thaveerut Charupatanapong (front row, left), Executive Vice President—Chief Financial Officer, ONYX Hospitality Group, donated 220 aid packs containing necessities prepared by ONYX staff volunteers...
GENEVA (25 January 2017) – Two United Nations human rights experts today called on the Royal Government of Cambodia for the immediate release of five human rights defenders detained in May 2016 on charges relating to assistance lent to a woman who...
Mr.Monchai Dechojarassri, Managing Director of Unilever Network, Unilever Thai Trading Limited recently organized 'Unilever Network Vision 2017' event, to unveil the company's business strategy and vision to grow the business for 2017. The event took...