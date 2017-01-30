PRODUCT DESIGN SHOWCASE ON THE TABLE II

กรุงเทพฯ--30 ม.ค.--มหาวิทยาลัยกรุงเทพ คณะศิลปกรรมศาสตร์ มหาวิทยาลัยกรุงเทพ จัดนิทรรศการ PRODUCT DESIGN SHOWCASE ON THE TABLE II จัดแสดงผลงานของนักศึกษา Product design1-5, Material innovation, Contemporary Craft ณ หอศิลปมหาวิทยาลัยกรุงเทพ

HARD ROCK PATTAYA GUITAR BATTLE 2017, Saturday 18 March 2017 Hard Rock Cafe Pattaya is once again searching for the most talented guitarist to compete in this year's Guitar Battle 2017 at Hard Rock Cafe Pattaya on Saturday 18 March 2017! We have teamed up with Chord Tab to organize its 4th Annual Hard Rock Pattaya...

Its Showtime for the Prawn Star International Dinner Buffet at Novotel Bangkok Platinum! Lights, camera, action! The grill is sizzling and ready for a close-up because Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam's latest daily dinner buffet is all about the irresistible flavor of freshly grilled river prawns. That's right, the prawns are back in town...

Photo Release: ONYX Hospitality Group Foundation donates aid packs to residents affected by Southern Thailand floods The ONYX Hospitality Group Foundation, led by Ms. Thaveerut Charupatanapong (front row, left), Executive Vice President—Chief Financial Officer, ONYX Hospitality Group, donated 220 aid packs containing necessities prepared by ONYX staff volunteers...

Cambodia: UN experts call for the immediate release of five human rights GENEVA (25 January 2017) – Two United Nations human rights experts today called on the Royal Government of Cambodia for the immediate release of five human rights defenders detained in May 2016 on charges relating to assistance lent to a woman who...

Photo Release: Unilever Network Introduces #Business Vision 2017 Mr.Monchai Dechojarassri, Managing Director of Unilever Network, Unilever Thai Trading Limited recently organized 'Unilever Network Vision 2017' event, to unveil the company's business strategy and vision to grow the business for 2017. The event took...

