AccorHotels appoints Louise Daley as Deputy Chief Executive Officer Asia Pacific

Bangkok--30 Jan--AccorHotels

Louise Daley has been appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer Asia Pacific. She has been with AccorHotels for 26 years, having commenced her career in Australia before relocating to Bangkok in 2002 as General Manager, Finance for AccorHotels Asia. In 2005, she returned to Australia as Chief Financial Officer for AccorHotels Pacific. Louise assumed the role of CEO, Accor Advantage Plus (now Accor Plus) in 2011, helping to grow the business to 45 sales offices in 11 countries and expanding membership more than 30%.

As Deputy CEO Asia Pacific, Louise will be working closely with Chairman and CEO, Michael Issenberg and the executive team. She will retain her current responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer Asia Pacific, AccorHotels and will continue to oversee AccorPlus with a key focus on growing the business portfolio under AccorPlus, Accor Vacation Club and Concierge Services.

Louise has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Asia Pacific since June 2015.

"Louise is an integral member of the AccorHotels Asia Pacific executive team and her strategic thinking, business acumen and clear focus will play a key role across our many joint venture businesses including Huazhu Hotels Group, AAK Korea, InterGlobe Hotels and Reef Casino," said Michael Issenberg. "She will be instrumental in leading opportunities through AccorHotels' new adjacent business acquisitions and will continue to provide sound financial advice to support our development.

"I have worked with Louise throughout her career with AccorHotels and it is a great pleasure to see her rewarded for her dedication and hard work."

Louise completed her Executive MBA at SMU Singapore in 2014, has a Diploma in Hospitality and Catering Management, a Bachelor of Business (Accounting) and is a Certified Practicing Accountant (CPA). She has lived and worked in Australia, Thailand, and briefly in Japan, and has been based in Singapore since 2011. She is also a regular speaker and panelist at industry events, and is a member of both the Australian and Singaporean Institute of Company Directors.

"I am honoured to take up the position of Deputy CEO at a time when AccorHotels Asia Pacific is experiencing tremendous growth and expanding into new businesses," said Louise. "We have firmly established AccorHotels as the leader in many countries across the region and I look forward to driving future growth as we continue to evolve."

With 760 operating hotels in 17 countries across Asia Pacific and more than 345 hotels scheduled to open in the next five years, AccorHotels has added numerous renowned brands and new businesses globally including Private Rental accommodation and Concierge Services.

Accor Plus is the Loyalty subscription program of Accor in the Asia Pacific region where members enjoy more destinations and styles at over 600 hotels, resorts and holiday apartments across 17 countries in the Asia Pacific.