Photo Release: ONYX Hospitality Group Foundation donates aid packs to residents affected by Southern Thailand floods

Photo Release: ONYX Hospitality Group Foundation donates aid packs to residents affected by Southern Thailand floodsGeneral Press Releases Monday January 30, 2017 14:51
The ONYX Hospitality Group Foundation, led by Ms. Thaveerut Charupatanapong (front row, left), Executive Vice President—Chief Financial Officer, ONYX Hospitality Group, donated 220 aid packs containing necessities prepared by ONYX staff volunteers to Ms. Yuvaluck Hemavibul (front row, right), Director of Communications & Resources Development, Raks Thai Foundation. The donated items will be distributed by the Raks Thai team in Surat Thani Province to residents who have been affected by the floods.
The ONYX Hospitality Group Foundation was established in July 2011 to support the ONYX Hospitality Group's charitable and community initiatives, manage legitimate fund-raising, and provide our donors with transparency and the reassurance that their contributions would be utilised in a responsible way. The foundation is committed to meaningful and effective programmes to offer relief to victims of disasters, stimulate entrepreneurship to alleviate poverty and provide education for underprivileged children.
