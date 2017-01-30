Photo Release: ONYX Hospitality Group Foundation donates aid packs to residents affected by Southern Thailand floods

The ONYX Hospitality Group Foundation, led by Ms. Thaveerut Charupatanapong (front row, left), Executive Vice President—Chief Financial Officer, ONYX Hospitality Group, donated 220 aid packs containing necessities prepared by ONYX staff volunteers to Ms. Yuvaluck Hemavibul (front row, right), Director of Communications & Resources Development, Raks Thai Foundation. The donated items will be distributed by the Raks Thai team in Surat Thani Province to residents who have been affected by the floods.

The ONYX Hospitality Group Foundation was established in July 2011 to support the ONYX Hospitality Group's charitable and community initiatives, manage legitimate fund-raising, and provide our donors with transparency and the reassurance that their contributions would be utilised in a responsible way. The foundation is committed to meaningful and effective programmes to offer relief to victims of disasters, stimulate entrepreneurship to alleviate poverty and provide education for underprivileged children.

Photo (from front to back row)
1. Ms. Thaveerut Charupatanapong (front row, left), Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer, ONYX Hospitality Group
2. Ms. Yuvaluck Hemavibul (front row, right), Director of Communications & Resources Development, Raks Thai Foundation
3. Mrs. Suree Rojjanakitja (second row, left), Vice President, Procurement and Administration, ONYX Hospitality Group
4. Ms. Kanyapat Utapao (second row, right), Assistant Communications Manager, Raks Thai Foundation
5. Ms. Lisa Thomas (back row, left), Director of Corporate Social Responsibility, ONYX Hospitality Group
6. Ms. Muntaha Pohsu (back row, right), staff member, Raks Thai Foundation

