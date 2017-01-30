Photo Release: Unilever Network Introduces #Business Vision 2017

Bangkok--30 Jan--Maxima Consultants

Mr.Monchai Dechojarassri, Managing Director of Unilever Network, Unilever Thai Trading Limited recently organized 'Unilever Network Vision 2017' event, to unveil the company's business strategy and vision to grow the business for 2017.

The event took place at the Unilever House, Rama 9 Road.

Seen in photo from left are:

1. Ms.Luckana Aungsachon, Unilever Network's PR & Business Expansion Manager

2. Mr.Jiracheep Heng, Unilever Network's Business Development Manager

3. Dr.Pongsakornpat Arunothayanun, Regional Product Knowledge & Capability Development Manager of Unilever Network Academy

4. Mr.Monchai Dechojarassri

5. Ms.Sansanee Songkiatthana, Unilever Network's Brand Building Manager

6. Mr.Chumpol Luengbunjerd, Unilever Network's Area Executive Business Associate

7. Mr. Sirakorn Ngamriab, Unilever Network's Business Development Support Manager