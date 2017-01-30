LOVE ABOVE THE CITY AT SKYLINE

General Press Releases Monday January 30, 2017 11:01
Bangkok--30 Jan--Minor Hotels

A sensual setting for love. Bring romance to the next level at SKYLINE this Valentine's Day. Raise a glass of bubbly with the River of Kings as the elegant backdrop. Your love will be celebrated in a stylish setting with gourmet food.

Seductive tastes await with a four course meal to delight you and your partner. Begin with the food of love, oysters. Feed each other foie gras before moving on to an elegant fish veloute.
Savour all the flavours as you relax in the gentle ambiance. Enjoy the injection of romance with a pink vodka covered in rose petals before the sumptuous flavours of an Australia tenderloin.
For sweet indulgence to end your meal, lap up a white chocolate strawberry mousse.
Gaze across the bright lights of the city as you share an evening steeped in romance. With all the ingredients for amour, let us make your Valentine's one to remember. Toast your loved one in style at SKYLINE.
Raise your love to the heights of the city with this special dinner for two.
SKYLINE romance with AVANI. From THB 3,999++ per couple, including 2 glasses of sparkling wine.
To book your romantic dinner, please call +66 2431 9100 ext.1416 or
Email riverside.bangkok@avanihotels.com.

