Dim Sum at Lok Wah Hin

Dim Sum at Lok Wah HinGeneral Press Releases Monday January 30, 2017 08:37
All good things must come to an end, but not so soon! We are extending our THB 410++ Dim Sum dinner buffet at Lok Wah Hin at Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square for one more month only. Until the 28th of February 2017, enjoy the best unlimited Dim Sum in town where you can eat all your favorites like Steamed Fresh Prawn Dumpling "Har Gou", deep-fried bean curd skin with minced prawns and vegetables, steamed abalone in brown sauce and more. Make sure to try our delicious new signature item only available for dinner-Roasted Pork! Available 6:00 pm – 10:30 pm every day. AccorPlus member get 10% on top. Booking online at http://www.novotelbkk.com/th/bars-restaurants/lok-wah-hin/
