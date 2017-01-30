Its Showtime for the Prawn Star International Dinner Buffet at Novotel Bangkok Platinum!

Bangkok--30 Jan--Novotel Bangkok Platinum

Lights, camera, action! The grill is sizzling and ready for a close-up because Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam's latest daily dinner buffet is all about the irresistible flavor of freshly grilled river prawns. That's right, the prawns are back in town and better than ever! Savor plump river prawns sliced in half and grilled to perfection, or try them grilled teppanyaki-style! Either way, don't forget the spicy seafood sauce that keeps you coming back for more. More seafood delights such as NZ mussels, squid and salmon skewers can be enjoyed on the grill, along with fine meats. Taste your way through ever-changing hot dishes showcasing delicious Western and Asian cuisine, as well as oven-fresh pizzas and live stations featuring Mongolian stir-fry and more! Chinese Dim sum and the SQUARE's signature trio of crispy pork belly, BBQ red pork and roast duck await hungry diners, as well as the all new and expanded sushi and sashimi section. Dessert rounds off the experience, with home-made ice cream, seasonal fruits and delectable cakes and pastries.

Starting from February 1st til 30th March, make your Monday to Sunday dinner fit for a "Prawn Star" at The SQUARE! At only THB 1,399++/person, enjoy up to 50% discount available with selected credit cards, with Accor Plus members receiving additional 10% off. Book now at 02-209-1700 ext. 8703, email h7272-fb1@accor.com or visit novotelbangkokplatinum.com/offers/prawn-star-dinner-buffet