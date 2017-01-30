Nam Tok Moo At Cafe Kantary Bangsaen, Rayong and Prachinburi

Nam Tok Moo At Cafe Kantary Bangsaen, Rayong and PrachinburiGeneral Press Releases Monday January 30, 2017 10:10
This February, Cafe Kantary Bangsaen, Rayong and Prachinburi invite you to try our "Nam Tok Moo". The people in lsarn call it 'Nam Tok Moo'. A juicy grilled pork chop and an unforgettable dressing with a real punch. Served with traditional sticky rice and delivered piping hot to your table with a healthy, fresh herb garnish. Enjoy this delicious dish for only 280 Baht.
