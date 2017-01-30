EMBRACE THE PASSION AT THE NEWEST HOTSPOT ON THE RIVER

Bangkok--30 Jan--Minor Hotels

Bangkok City lights from new heights set the scene for romance. AVANI Riverside has a new recipe for passion!

Toast your love at ATTITUDE with a delectable set dinner for two in a cool new setting above the city. From 26 floors up, feel the vibes by candlelight in a stylish setting infused with glamour. The fusion of Asian and global flavours adds zest to the incredible rooftop setting.

Share a Designer XO set menu for two at a new altitude. From our "Oysters with smoked seaweed vinaigrette"and Lobster, Mango and Avocado with Wafu dressing as specialty appetizer dish, to a romantic themed dinner "Black Onyx Beef Tenderloin Morrels Crisp Pancetta" and "Sour Cream Roasted Beetroot Puree" as well as special Valentine's cocktail "Frozen Japanese Slipper".

Love reaches new heights with a sultry backdrop of smooth sounds. Raise a glass to your loved one high above the city.

ATTITUDE blends the perfect elements for an ideal Valentine's celebration on 14 February, 2017. Make ATTITUDE your destination for love this Valentine's Day. Get into the love groove at this thrilling bar and restaurant. Create a special celebration with breathtaking views across the City of Angels.

Love with an ATTITUDE with ATTITUDE. From THB 5,999++ per couple. This menu is also offers

With expertly selected wines at added cost. For this of love, couple can enjoy the menu throughout February 2017.

To book your table, please call +66 (0) 2431 9100 Ext. 1416.

Email riversidedining@anantara.com or visit avanihotels.com