EMBRACE THE PASSION AT THE NEWEST HOTSPOT ON THE RIVER

EMBRACE THE PASSION AT THE NEWEST HOTSPOT ON THE RIVERGeneral Press Releases Monday January 30, 2017 10:59
Toast your love at ATTITUDE with a delectable set dinner for two in a cool new setting above the city. From 26 floors up, feel the vibes by candlelight in a stylish setting infused with glamour. The fusion of Asian and global flavours adds zest to the incredible rooftop setting.
Share a Designer XO set menu for two at a new altitude. From our "Oysters with smoked seaweed vinaigrette"and Lobster, Mango and Avocado with Wafu dressing as specialty appetizer dish, to a romantic themed dinner "Black Onyx Beef Tenderloin Morrels Crisp Pancetta" and "Sour Cream Roasted Beetroot Puree" as well as special Valentine's cocktail "Frozen Japanese Slipper".
ATTITUDE blends the perfect elements for an ideal Valentine's celebration on 14 February, 2017. Make ATTITUDE your destination for love this Valentine's Day. Get into the love groove at this thrilling bar and restaurant. Create a special celebration with breathtaking views across the City of Angels.
