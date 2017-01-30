Wagyu Waffles are the best combination ever! at The World restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Bangkok--30 Jan--Centara Grand at CentralWorld

The World restaurantat, Centara Grand at CentralWorld is where you can experience the unique flavour combination of rich ad tender wagyu dishes paired with the golden, fluffy sweetness of waffles. It is a pairing that's guaranteed to send you into the food ecstasy of the century–after all; it is the ultimate combination of sweet and savory, taking the whole dining experience to another level.

This unforgettable wagyu and waffle experience is available every Thursday, from 18.00 to 22.30 hrs, and it is just THB 1,490++ per person, (plus government tax and service charges), and served with unlimited and exceptional South African wines all night long. For more information or to make reservations, call us at: 0-2100-6255 or E-mail: diningcgcw@chr.co.th