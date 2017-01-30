Wagyu Waffles are the best combination ever! at The World restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Wagyu Waffles are the best combination ever! at The World restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorldGeneral Press Releases Monday January 30, 2017 09:55
The World restaurantat, Centara Grand at CentralWorld is where you can experience the unique flavour combination of rich ad tender wagyu dishes paired with the golden, fluffy sweetness of waffles. It is a pairing that's guaranteed to send you into the food ecstasy of the century–after all; it is the ultimate combination of sweet and savory, taking the whole dining experience to another level.
This unforgettable wagyu and waffle experience is available every Thursday, from 18.00 to 22.30 hrs, and it is just THB 1,490++ per person, (plus government tax and service charges), and served with unlimited and exceptional South African wines all night long. For more information or to make reservations, call us at: 0-2100-6255 or E-mail: diningcgcw@chr.co.th
Latest Press Release
Hard Rock Cafe Pattaya is once again searching for the most talented guitarist to compete in this year's Guitar Battle 2017 at Hard Rock Cafe Pattaya on Saturday 18 March 2017! We have teamed up with Chord Tab to organize its 4th Annual Hard Rock Pattaya...
Lights, camera, action! The grill is sizzling and ready for a close-up because Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam's latest daily dinner buffet is all about the irresistible flavor of freshly grilled river prawns. That's right, the prawns are back in town...
The ONYX Hospitality Group Foundation, led by Ms. Thaveerut Charupatanapong (front row, left), Executive Vice President—Chief Financial Officer, ONYX Hospitality Group, donated 220 aid packs containing necessities prepared by ONYX staff volunteers...
GENEVA (25 January 2017) – Two United Nations human rights experts today called on the Royal Government of Cambodia for the immediate release of five human rights defenders detained in May 2016 on charges relating to assistance lent to a woman who...
Mr.Monchai Dechojarassri, Managing Director of Unilever Network, Unilever Thai Trading Limited recently organized 'Unilever Network Vision 2017' event, to unveil the company's business strategy and vision to grow the business for 2017. The event took...