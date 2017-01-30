Discover Nut Indulgence with launch of 2 NEW ice cream flavours at Haagen-Dazs

Bangkok--30 Jan--Vivaldi

Häagen-Dazs™ treats ice cream fans with two NEW ice cream flavours, one of which is a Limited Edition this season starting in early November.

On the season's menu is the Dark Chocolate & Almonds (NEW), Honey Walnut & Cream (LIMITED EDITION) and the all time fan favourite Macadamia Nut for the ultimate nut indulgence.

"This season's collection offers a combination of classic and new delightful, indulgent flavours bringing together the much loved pairing of nuts and ice-cream," said Ethan Lim, Marketing Director of General Mills Southeast Asia.

The NEW Dark Chocolate & Almonds is a dream come true for all chocolate lovers featuring an incredibly smooth and intense 70% dark chocolate ice cream combined with melt-in-your-mouth decadent pieces of fudge and deliciously crunchy caramelized almond pieces.

A golden treat awaits in the Limited Edition Honey & Walnut. Deliciously crafted with real warm and amber honey from Spanish Honeybees swirled in Classic Milk ice cream with crunchy European walnut pieces. The delicate floral honey notes work harmoniously with the crunchy bitter walnuts so you'll drift away to a world of sweet pleasure with every crunchy, creamy mouthful.

The iconic Macadamia Nut needs no introduction. A longtime favourite, the macadamia nuts are delicately selected from groves in South Africa and Hawaii, then roasted to perfection to create a rich, buttery and smooth Macadamia Nut ice cream.

Ice cream aficionados can also enjoy the new ice cream flavours with in-store creations. Customers at the stores can enjoy the White Chocolate Bombe where warm dark Belgian Chocolate sauce melts over the handcrafted white Belgian Chocolate bombe revealing scoops of our new flavours (Dark Chocolate & Almonds and Honey Walnut & Cream) as well as the iconic Macadamia Nut and Coffee ice creams; or indulge in mini scoops of ice cream and fruit dipped in warm Chocolate-Hazelnut sauce with the Christmas Fondue. For something heartwarming, customers can have the Toffee Nut Latte made with Macadamia Nut ice cream with a shot espresso. On top of that, there is a Christmas Meringue Cake shaped like a Christmas tree filled with the new Dark Chocolate and Almonds, and Vanilla ice cream.

All new products and creations are available 4 November 2016 onwards at all Häagen-Dazs™ outlets. The pints are priced at THB 359 per pint and the Christmas Meringue Cake is priced at THB 1390. Prices are inclusive of tax and subject to service charges where applicable.