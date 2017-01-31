Bangkok--31 Jan--Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok, Sukhumvit 15

Exquisite taste with "4 Region Specials "

Experience local Thai foods which offer many numerous and flavors depending on the regional culture and the region's natural condition. As Thai foods can be categorized by the four regions: North, Northeast, Central, and South.

We selected the delectable dishes for exotic experience and represent the regions starting from

Gai Yang Khamin (THB360) , Khao Soi (THB320), Nam Tok( THB290) and Choo Chee Pla Salmon (THB 420).

Try now at The Eatery, 6:00 am - 11:00 pm Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok, Sukhumvit 15. Great value for delicious menu!