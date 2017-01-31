Sweet Valentines Buffet Dinner at Pullman Khon Kaen

Bangkok--31 Jan--Pullman Khon Kaen

My Sweet Valentine's Buffet Dinner

Spend a memory filled evening with your sweetheart at Pavilion Cafe.

Be ready to enjoy delicious offerings for Valentine's Day by our experienced Chefs such asFresh seafood selection, Poached Andaman sole filet with shrimp roll & Champagne bisqueDuck liver with Champagne caviar, Strawberry pie and passion fruit love cakes.

Valentine's Buffet Dinner - 14th February 2017

Price THB 2,700++ per couple - THB 699++ per child (under 12 years)

18:00 – 22:00

Pavilion Cafe