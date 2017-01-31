A Sea of Love

A Sea of LoveGeneral Press Releases Tuesday January 31, 2017 11:32
This Valentine's day on February 14th, The SQUARE pulls out all the stops for a love feast that will make you go giddy. You will be welcomed with a glass of sparkling wine and all ladies will receive a rose from us. Eat from a sea of salmon and seashells at The SQUARE. Taste our many dishes with these star ingredients, some highlights include: mussels in white wine, breaded and pan-fried scallop with cheese, clam risotto, Pad Ki Mao razor clams, fresh oyster, New Zealand mussel, salmon sashimi, salmon steak and smoked salmon pizza! For that sweet ending, prepare for chocolate fondue and many heart-y desserts.
