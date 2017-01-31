Let#s have special hour together with amHour at amBar

Bangkok--31 Jan--Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok, Sukhumvit 15 Let's have special hour together with amHour. Special prices on selected drinks Wines, Beers, Cocktails, and Spirits. Available daily from 8pm - 10pm. 7 Deadly Sins Signature Cocktail : Enjoy special cocktail everyday at amBar.

B.B.Q. King Prawn with Onion Cream At No.43 Italian Bistro, Cape House, Bangkok Throughout the month of February, No.43 Italian Bistro at Cape House, Bangkok invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "B.B.Q King Prawn with Onion Cream". This fantastic fare features fresh King Prawn, served with a 3-Style Sauce tray,...

Spicy Stir Fried New Zealand Mussels Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi Throughout the month of February California Steak restaurant at Kantary hotel, Kabinburi invites you to try our recommended dish "Spicy Stir Fried New Zealand Mussels", a delectable dish crafted with care and skill by our talented chefs. Be sure to check...

RMA Institute presents New World Order by Tarida RMA Institute presents a Vector Illustration art exhibition on 11 February - 31 March, 2017 by Tarida. The gallery is located at 238 Soi Sainamthip 2, Sukhumvit 22 Rd. In this exhibition, taking inspiration from geometric shapes and lines. This project...

VST ECS (Thailand) was awarded FY16 Distributor of the Year from Cisco Systems. VST ECS (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a member of the VST ECS Group, led by Mr. Thongchai Puckwattanachai (2nd left), President, has garnered FY16 Distributor of the Year from Cisco Systems (Thailand) Ltd. This award-wining mark the consecutive year that VST ECS...

Photo Release: Seagate Thailand welcomes U.S.-based San Diego State University students during their study tour at the Teparuk plant Jeffrey Nygaard, Senior Vice President, Global Heads Operation (back row, middle) and Norachet Saetang, Teparuk Plant Manager (back row, 3rd from right) jointly represent Seagate Technology (Thailand) Limited in welcoming 24 Business Major, Undergraduate...

