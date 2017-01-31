Spicy Stir Fried New Zealand Mussels Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi

Spicy Stir Fried New Zealand Mussels Kantary Hotel, KabinburiGeneral Press Releases Tuesday January 31, 2017 16:26
Throughout the month of February California Steak restaurant at Kantary hotel, Kabinburi invites you to try our recommended dish "Spicy Stir Fried New Zealand Mussels", a delectable dish crafted with care and skill by our talented chefs. Be sure to check our selection of fine red wine or white wine to complement this delicious meal! Enjoy this tantalising culinary experience for 250++ Baht per person.
