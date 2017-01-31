Tetra Pak and Ichitan Partner to Raise Awareness on Forest Stewardship Council? (FSC?) Label and Responsible Sourcing

Bangkok--31 Jan--Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Tetra Pak (Thailand) Limited, in collaboration with Ichitan Group Public Company Ltd, today announced a partnership to raise awareness in Thailand for responsible sourcing and the benefits of FSC™ label. The partnership, will focus its efforts on promoting the implementation of FSC™ label on beverage carton through the "Love The Forest…Look For The Logo" campaign. Furthermore, Ichitan Group Public Company Ltd, launched the new FSC Exhibition in Tan Land Learning Center at Ichitan's Green Factory in Ayutthaya.

Tetra Pak introduced the FSC certification system to the liquid food carton industry in 2007, with the aim to raise awareness of sustainable forest management, and responsible sourcing. The partnership with Ichitan is another achievement in the collaborative industry approach towards sustainability. Ichitan has committed to only utilising FSC-certified UHT cartons, across all of its brands. Ichitan, will also focus on educating society on the topic of responsible sourcing through the recently launched FSC Exhibition in Tan Land Learning Center.

As a global company with a large number of suppliers around the world, Tetra Pak has an obligation and an opportunity to promote responsible sourcing practices. The company now has FSC Chain of Custody (CoC) certification for all of its converting plants and market companies, allowing it to supply FSC-labelled packages from anywhere in the world. In April 2016, Tetra Pak achieved the significant milestone by delivering 200 billion FSC labelled packages.