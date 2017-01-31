RMA Institute presents New World Order by Tarida

Bangkok--31 Jan--RMA Institute

Opening exhibition on 11 February, 2017 from 6 pm onward.

The exhibition on 11 February - 31 March, 2017

(Monday - Sunday from 10 am. - 6 pm.)

RMA Institute presents a Vector Illustration art exhibition on 11 February - 31 March, 2017 by Tarida. The gallery is located at 238 Soi Sainamthip 2, Sukhumvit 22 Rd.

In this exhibition, taking inspiration from geometric shapes and lines. This project explores possibilities in graphic experimentation with the intent of creating social interactions through a design dialogue. The design patterns can be applied creatively to form narratives and acts as a working platform for others to develop new visual aesthetics.

Whilst studying Fine and Applied Art at Chulalongkorn University, Tarida started her career as an illustrator working in varying fields from fashion, graphic design through to post-production and film. In 2009, she continued her studies at New York University graduating with a Master of Science in Digital Imaging and Design; which later landed her a creative role at Diane Von Furstenburg and WednesdayAgency (Saturday Group) in New York City during 2011-2015. Tarida currently works as a creative consultant, developing art directions with Slowmotion Design Studio based in Bangkok.