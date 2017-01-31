Confrerie du Sabre dOr Champagne Dinner at Don Giovanni Italian Restaurant Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

Bangkok--31 Jan--Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

You are encouraged to save February the 3rd 2017 for Don Giovanni's amazing five-course gourmet menu, where dishes are paired with selected wines, and champagne will be served in accordance with the custom of 'sabrage' – literally, "where sword meets bottle."

The Confrerie du Sabre d'Or is devoted to preserving the art of sabrage – the skilled removal of a champagne bottle cork using cavalry sabres - alongside the enjoyment of champagne.

This lavish five – course dinner includes dishes such as marinated fresh oysters with Japanese tuna tartar; Prosecco risotto with smoked Scamorza cheese and porcini mushroom ragout, Boston lobster tails with Madagascar vanilla lobster reduction; seared duck breast with pumpkin mash and foie gras truffle sauce; and Marsala wine sabayon with vanilla ice cream.

The price is only THB 4,900 net per person for the dinner, plus selected wines and champagne

Don Giovanni, a charming Italian restaurant, is named after Mozart's most famous opera, and its ambience springs from a warm-hearted love of life. An Italian master chef prepares specials for lunch and dinner. Here the pasta is homemade and the sauces are wonderfully Italian. A variety of excellent Italian wines and spirits is available to complement every meal.

For reservation please contact Tel: +66 (0)2 541 1234 ext. 4151

Email: fb_office@chr.co.th