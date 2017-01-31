Confrerie du Sabre dOr Champagne Dinner at Don Giovanni Italian Restaurant Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

Confrerie du Sabre dOr Champagne Dinner at Don Giovanni Italian Restaurant Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao BangkokGeneral Press Releases Tuesday January 31, 2017 12:05
You are encouraged to save February the 3rd 2017 for Don Giovanni's amazing five-course gourmet menu, where dishes are paired with selected wines, and champagne will be served in accordance with the custom of 'sabrage' – literally, "where sword meets bottle."
This lavish five – course dinner includes dishes such as marinated fresh oysters with Japanese tuna tartar; Prosecco risotto with smoked Scamorza cheese and porcini mushroom ragout, Boston lobster tails with Madagascar vanilla lobster reduction; seared duck breast with pumpkin mash and foie gras truffle sauce; and Marsala wine sabayon with vanilla ice cream.
Don Giovanni, a charming Italian restaurant, is named after Mozart's most famous opera, and its ambience springs from a warm-hearted love of life. An Italian master chef prepares specials for lunch and dinner. Here the pasta is homemade and the sauces are wonderfully Italian. A variety of excellent Italian wines and spirits is available to complement every meal.
Latest Press Release
Throughout the month of February, No.43 Italian Bistro at Cape House, Bangkok invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "B.B.Q King Prawn with Onion Cream". This fantastic fare features fresh King Prawn, served with a 3-Style Sauce tray,...
Throughout the month of February California Steak restaurant at Kantary hotel, Kabinburi invites you to try our recommended dish "Spicy Stir Fried New Zealand Mussels", a delectable dish crafted with care and skill by our talented chefs. Be sure to check...
RMA Institute presents a Vector Illustration art exhibition on 11 February - 31 March, 2017 by Tarida. The gallery is located at 238 Soi Sainamthip 2, Sukhumvit 22 Rd. In this exhibition, taking inspiration from geometric shapes and lines. This project...
VST ECS (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a member of the VST ECS Group, led by Mr. Thongchai Puckwattanachai (2nd left), President, has garnered FY16 Distributor of the Year from Cisco Systems (Thailand) Ltd. This award-wining mark the consecutive year that VST ECS...
Jeffrey Nygaard, Senior Vice President, Global Heads Operation (back row, middle) and Norachet Saetang, Teparuk Plant Manager (back row, 3rd from right) jointly represent Seagate Technology (Thailand) Limited in welcoming 24 Business Major, Undergraduate...