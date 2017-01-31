Smoked Pork Chop with Porcini Mushroom Sauce At Le Marin Restaurant, Cape Racha Hotel, Sriracha.

Bangkok--31 Jan--Cape and Kantary Hotels

This February, Le Marin Restaurant, Cape Racha Hotel, Sriracha invites you to dine with us and try our recommended "Smoked Pork Chop with Porcini Mushroom Sauce", which our skilled and creative chefs have crafted with white beans for your dining satisfaction! This must-have main course is especially enjoyable when accompanied by full-flavoured red wine. Enjoy this succulent fare for only 390++ Baht.

Details are available from Cape Racha Hotel on: 0-3831-4288, or by visiting our website at:www.capecollection.com.