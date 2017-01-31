B.B.Q. King Prawn with Onion Cream At No.43 Italian Bistro, Cape House, Bangkok

Bangkok--31 Jan--Cape and Kantary Hotels

Throughout the month of February, No.43 Italian Bistro at Cape House, Bangkok invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "B.B.Q King Prawn with Onion Cream". This fantastic fare features fresh King Prawn, served with a 3-Style Sauce tray, offering Ginger sauce, Wholegrain mustard, French mustard. Our skillful and creative Italian Chef, Giovanni Salice, has crafted this special dish utilising daily fresh sea-food. Enjoy this succulent dish for only 600++ Baht. Paired with an Italian Ruffino Chardonnay, this delicacy is even more delicious.

